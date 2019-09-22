Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE 26 killed in Pakistan road accident

At least 26 people were killed and over a dozen injured when the driver of a passenger bus lost control and crashed alongside a mountain in Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan region on Sunday, police said.

The bus was heading to Rawalpindi from Skardu and with around 40 passengers, including 16 Pakistan Army personnel, The Express Tribune reported.

The accident took place on the Babusar Pass in Diamer district.

Rasheed Arshad, a spokesman for the Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister, confirmed that 26 bodies, among them women and children, have been retrieved from the wreckage.

He said 13 passengers were admitted to the DHQ Hospital, Chilas, and some of them were in critical condition.

The process of identifying the deceased was underway.

The Babusar Pass road, frequently used by tourists, remains open from the end of June to October every year.

It then remains closed following heavy snowfall at Babusar Top.

ALSO READ | Over a third of Pakistan children miss out on vaccines

ALSO READ | British-Pakistani couple caught smuggling heroin