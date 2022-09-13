Tuesday, September 13, 2022
     
Delhi: Woman shot at by bikers in Shahbad Dairy area

Delhi news: According to the police, they received a call of the incident at around 10:30 pm on Monday following which a team was immediately sent to the crime spot.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: September 13, 2022 9:06 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi: Woman shot at by bikers in Shahbad Dairy area.

Highlights

  • A woman was shot at by unidentified bike-borne assailants in North Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area
  • The incident occurred on Sept 12 following which a team was immediately sent to crime spot
  • It has been alleged that the victim was a bootlegger, but the police have denied it

Delhi news: A woman was shot at by unidentified bike-borne assailants in North Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, police said.

According to the police, they received a call of the incident at around 10:30 pm on Monday night (September 12) following which a team was immediately sent to the crime spot.

It has been alleged that the victim was a bootlegger, but the police have denied it.

The police said that Bimla, daughter of the victim, was sitting at home with her daughter when her mother came to meet them.

"Just then two boys came on a bike. They took the trio at gun point and asked them to hand over all the valuables. The victim tried to raise an alarm but the assailants opened fire which hit her and she fell on the ground. Hearing the commotion, locals started gathering at the spot after which the bikers fled from the crime scene," the police said.

An FIR has been lodged but no arrests have been made so far.

(With IANS inputs) 

