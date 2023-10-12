Delhi Shocker: Woman brutally stabbed multiple times by man in Lado Sarai, accused nabbed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representation purpose only.

In yet another such incident in the national capital, a 23-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed multiple times by a man in south Delhi's Lado Sarai area on Thursday. Following the incident, the 27-year-old accused, identified as Gaurav Pal, was apprehended at the spot.

According to the police, the woman received about 13 stab injuries on her face, thighs and fingers. The doctors have said that she is out of danger and undergoing treatment. The police said that the victim was earlier in relation with the accused, however, she had been avoiding him lately.

Woman was in relationship with accused

A PCR call about a woman being stabbed by a man was received at 6:20 am from Lado Sarai, Firni Road. Police reached the spot where the victim, a resident of Lado Sarai, was found. Citing the inquiry, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said that the woman and the accused were in a relationship for the last two years.

On Wednesday, the accused talked to the girl around 8 am and she informed him that she was in her office. She told police that she used to leave her house around 6:30 am every day. She had blocked his number last night. So, he came around to meet her at 5.30 am today, police said.

Woman was attacked in a cab

Recently, the girl started ignoring so he came in the morning and met her in the Lado Sarai area. They were talking and she sat in a cab which she had booked and in the meantime the accused attacked her with a knife, the DCP said.

He was caught by the cab driver, police said. A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC is being registered and Pal, a resident of Ghaziabad in UP, who works in a private company at Gurgaon in Haryana, has been apprehended, they added.

(With inputs from PTI)

