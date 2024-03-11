Cybercrime racket that duped man over Rs 8 lakh busted in Faridabad, seven arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Faridabad Police has dismantled a cybercrime racket responsible for defrauding a man of over Rs 8 lakh under the guise of stock market trading, resulting in the arrest of seven individuals. According to police sources, the accused had established communication with a cybercriminal from China through Instagram to carry out their fraudulent activities.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Abhimanyu Goyal revealed that the group consisted of a chartered accountant, a former bank manager, and a banker. The investigation was initiated following a complaint lodged by a resident of Faridabad on January 23, alleging a loss of Rs 8.54 lakh due to fraudulent stock market dealings, the ACP explained.

How accused were arrested?

Upon investigation, the police zeroed in on seven accused and arrested four of them -- Amit, Neeraj, Mayank and Sagar -- on February 29 and took them to remand for six days, the police said. Krishanveer was arrested on March 1 and Sunil alias Raju and Arjun Biswa were arrested on March 2, he added. Mayank earlier worked as a manager with HDFC Bank, while Krishnaveer was working as a relationship manager at IndusInd Bank and Amit was a chartered accountant, the official said.

During the investigation, police recovered Rs 22,500, 4 mobile phones, 7 chequebooks and 3 debit cards and also found that they were in touch with a Chinese cyber thug, Mek, through Telegram and were providing him with fake accounts, he said.

What did the police say?

The main accused in the case are Amit and Sunil who were in contact with a person named Mek from China on Telegram, the ACP said.

Police investigation revealed that the accused created a fake trading website to dupe the victims and transfer the money to their accounts, he said. "The accused bank employee used to provide fake SIM cards and fake accounts. After the completion of police interrogation, all the accused were produced in a city court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody," the ACP added.

