Bhopal: Google senior manager given intoxicants, married forcibly, threatened for Rs 40 lakh

Bhopal: The victim Ganesh Shankar said the girl and her family members clicked some photographs, on the basis of which they were demanding Rs 40 lakh from him. They also threatened to implicate him in a false case if he failed to give money.

October 16, 2022
Bhopal: A man working as a manager at Google was allegedly taken hostage and was forcibly married to a girl in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. The incident was reported from under Kamla Nagar police station limits in the city. 

According to an official, the man was identified as Ganesh Shankar, who works as a senior manager at Google in Bengaluru.

He came in contact with the girl, identified as Sujata - a resident of Bhopal, during his MBA studies at IIM Shillong.

In his complaint, Shankar told police that he was called to Bhopal by keeping him in dark and then forcibly given intoxicants to marry Sujata. 

During this while, Sujata and her family members clicked some photographs, on the basis of which they were demanding Rs 40 lakh. 

They also threatened to implicate him in a false case if he failed to give money, he alleged.

Kamla Nagar police station in-charge Anil Kumar Vajpai said that acting on the victim's complaint, a case was registered against four people under sections 294, 323, 342, 384, 506 and 34 of IPC.

The accused include Sujata, her father Kamlesh Singh, her brother Shaivesh Singh and her brother-in-law Vijendra Kumar. 

Efforts were on to arrest the accused, Vajpai added.

(With inputs from ANI)

