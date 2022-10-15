SBI chairman receives abduction, murder threat; caller threatens to blow up office 'if loan not sanctioned'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Caller threatens to kidnap, kill SBI chairman, blow up bank office 'if Rs 10 lakh loan not sanctioned'; FIR filed

Highlights The call was received at the office of the personal assistant of SBI chairman

The branch at which the call was received is located at Mumbai's Corporate Centre in Nariman Point

Police said the caller demanded sanction of a loan amounting to Rs 10 lakh

SBI's south Mumbai office on Wednesday received an anonymous call through which a man allegedly threatened to kidnap and murder the bank's chairman. According to the police, the caller also threatened to blow up the State Bank of India office.

The call was received at the office of the personal assistant of the SBI chairman located in the Corporate Centre in the Nariman Point area of Mumbai.

Police said the caller demanded sanction of a loan amounting to Rs 10 lakh.

A complaint in connection with the incident was lodged the next day and an FIR was registered against the unidentified caller, police said.

During the probe, police found that the call had been made from West Bengal and a team of the Mumbai police was on its way to trace and nab the accused.

The complaint lodged by the bank office's assistant security manager Ajaykumar Srivastav on Thursday stated that the caller introduced himself as Mohammed Jia Ul Ali and said the bank should sanction a loan of Rs 10 lakh to him, an official said.

"The caller threatened that the SBI chairman will be kidnapped and murdered and the bank's corporate office will be blown up with a bomb if the loan is not sanctioned," the official said.

After the threat call, Srivasatav approached the Marine Drive police station in south Mumbai and filed a complaint, following which an FIR under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) was registered, he said.

Police have launched a probe into the case and obtained the call detail record (CDR) of the phone number from which the threat call was made, and it was found that it was made from West Bengal, he added.

"A team of the Mumbai police has been sent to West Bengal to nab the accused," the official said.

SBI, the largest lender in the country, is currently headed by Dinesh Kumar Khara.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | Caller threatens to blow up Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, issues threats against Ambani family member