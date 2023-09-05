Chhattisgarh: Three men die after consuming liquor in Janjgir-Champa district

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO A representational picture of crime scene

Three people died after consuming liquor in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Sanjay Sande, his brother Sant Kumar Sande, and Jitendra Sonkar. They had consumed liquor in Parasahibana village under Akaltara police station limits on Sunday night.

“They were brought to the Community Health Centre at Akaltara at around 10 am on Monday. However, two of them were declared dead. Sonkar was referred to Bilaspur for further medication but he died on the way,” said Mahendra Soni, Block Medical Officer (BMO) of Akaltara.

The exact cause of death is not yet known, but preliminary information suggests that the men may have consumed spurious liquor. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

State BJP chief Arun Sao has alleged that the men died after consuming spurious liquor. He claimed that such incidents are on the rise in the Congress-ruled state. He accused the Bhupesh Baghel government of allowing the business of spurious liquor to flourish.

Janjgir-Champa Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anil Soni said that the investigation is still ongoing and the exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem report.

The deaths of these three men is a tragic reminder of the dangers of consuming spurious liquor. It is important to be aware of the risks and to only consume liquor from trusted sources.

