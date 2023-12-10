Who is Vijay Sharma? Know all about Chhattisgarh's next Deputy Chief Minister

Follow us on Image Source : X BJP leader Vijay Sharma

Raipur: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday declared newly elected MLAs Vijay Sharma and Arun Sao as the new Deputy Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai was announced as the CM while former CM and BJP leader Raman Singh was declared Speaker of the Chhattisgarh Assembly.

Who is Vijay Sharma?

Vijay Sharma is the BJP's Chhattisgarh state unit general secretary. Sharma, a 50-year-old leader, is recognized as one of the dynamic figures within the BJP. He previously served as the state president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). Over the past five years, he actively opposed the ruling party and even faced imprisonment in connection with the flag scandal.

Sharma defeated Congress leader and state minister Mohamad Akbar in Kawardha by 39,592 votes. Sharma polled the highest number of votes at 1,44,257, compared to other candidates in the state in this election.

Vijay Sharma secured victory primarily by actively addressing the concerns of his constituents. Whether it was issues related to paddy procurement, issuance of ration cards, or enhancing the electricity infrastructure, he ensured that the public's needs were addressed. He actively engaged with officials, staged protests, and fought for solutions to the problems faced by the people. Sharma had committed to resolving fundamental issues such as water, electricity, roads, and healthcare in the Maidan Vananchal village within the Kawardha assembly.

Vishnu Deo Sai new CM of Chhattisgarh

Earlier in the day, the BJP named Vishnu Deo Sai, a prominent tribal face of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chhattisgarh, as chief minister after he was elected as leader of BJP's legislative party during a meeting of 54 newly-elected MLAs in Raipur today (December 10).

Vishnu Deo Sai won the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 from Kunkuri. Sai was the Chhattisgarh state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from 2020 to 2022. He was also the Minister of State (MoS) for Steel, Mines, Labour and Employment during the first Narendra Modi Cabinet. Vishnu Deo won four consecutive Lok Sabha elections from the Raigarh constituency in 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma were named as the new Deputy Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023

The polling in the state was held in two phases, with the first on November 7 featuring 223 candidates and the second seeing 958 candidates put their electoral fates to the test on November 17.

Of the 90 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, the BJP bagged 54 while the Congress won 35.

