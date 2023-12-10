Arun Sao to become Chhattisgarh's Deputy CM: 5 facts about BJP's state unit chief

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP leader Arun Sao with Union Home Minister Amit Shah

The Bharatiya Janata Party declared the name of Chief Minister, and two Deputy Chief Ministers on Sunday, thus ending suspense around all top posts in the government. Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai was announced as the CM while Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma were declared to be their deputies.

Who is Arun Sao?

Arun Sao is the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Chhattisgarh unit chief. He was representing the Bilaspur Lok Sabha constituency in Parliament. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, Sao defeated Congress candidate Atal Shrivastav by 1,41,763 votes. The BJP leader defeated Congress candidate Thaneshwar Sahu in Lormi in the just concluded Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023. Sao became the Chhattisgarh BJP president after replacing Vishnu Deo Sai in 2022. He is a lawyer by profession, who started his active political career as a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in 1990.

Vishnu Deo Sai, a prominent tribal face of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chhattisgarh, will be state chief minister after he was elected as leader of BJP's legislative party during a meeting of 54 newly-elected MLAs in Raipur today (December 10).

"Vishnu Sai is likely to take oath as CM on either December 12 or December 13," said Chhattisgarh state BJP observer Dushyant Kumar Gautam.

What did Vishnu Deo say after becoming Chhattisgarh CM-elect?

On becoming the new Chief Minister-elect of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai said, "With all honesty, I will work for 'Sabka Vishwas' and the promises made to the people of Chhattisgarh under 'Modi Ki Guarantee' will be fulfilled. As a CM of the state, we will try to fulfill the promises. The first work will be to give 18 lakh 'Awas' to the people."

Earlier, BJP central observers Sarbananda Sonowal and Arjun Munda attended the meeting in Raipur on Sunday with newly elected legislators regarding the chief ministerial candidate in the state.

