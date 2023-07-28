Chhattisgarh: 12 communities including Dhanuhar, Binjhia added to Scheduled Tribes list

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE/PTI passage will benefit around 72,000 people in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh tribes get ST status: As many as 12 tribes communities of Chhattisgarh have been added to the list of Scheduled Tribes. As per the reports, around 72,000 people will get the benefit of this.

The communities which have been included in the list of Scheduled Tribes are Bhuinya, Bhuiyan, and Bhuyan as synonyms of the Bharia Bhumia community, Dhanuhar, Dhanuwar as a synonym of the Dhanwar community, Kisan, Nagasia as a synonym of Nagasia Farmer, Savar, Savra as a synonym of Saunra, Saonra, Dhangar, Binjhia, Kodaku, Bharia, Pando.

Bill passed in Rajya Sabha

Notably, the tribes were added to the ST list after a Bill to include different versions of the names of 12 Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities of Chhattisgarh was passed in the Rajya Sabha. The Constitution (ST) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022, which was passed in Lok Sabha last year in December.

Replying to the debate on the bill, Union Minister Arjun Munda said its passage will benefit around 72,000 people in Chhattisgarh. "It is a small number but it speaks about the sensitivity of the government towards welfare of the tribals," he said.

Bill passed with voice vote in absence of opposition parties

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed in the Rajya Sabha with a voice vote in the absence of opposition parties who had earlier staged a walkout.

Chhattisgarh BJP's Scheduled Tribe Morcha will express gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of State Renuka Singh by reaching the villages of these 12 tribes before the assembly elections. Before Diwali at the booth level, the BJP will express its gratitude to the central government by lighting lamps, distributing sweets and bursting crackers. The Big meeting will be held in Raigarh, Mahasamund and Surguja.