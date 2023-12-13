Chhattisgarh CM swearing-in ceremony LIVE: Vishnu Deo Sai set to take oath as 4th Chief Minister of state

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP leader Vishnu Deo Sai being garlanded by party leaders in Raipur.

Chhattisgarh Oath Ceremony LIVE: BJP leader Vishnu Deo Sai set to take oath as the fourth Chief Minister of the state. In addition, his council of ministers will also be administered oath today in Raipur. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Science College ground in the state's capital. According to sources, more than 50,000 people are expected to attend the function. As per the norm, the Chhattisgarh cabinet can have a maximum of 13 ministers including the Chief Minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Chief JP Nadda and other leaders of the party are expected to be present at the ceremony. Sai, a tribal face and political veteran who served as a Union Minister, emerged as the dark horse of the week-long suspense over the chief ministerial post of Chhattisgarh. Sai's name was announced as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh on December 10 after a key meeting of the BJP's newly-elected 54 MLAs in the state was held in Raipur. He won the Kunkuri Assembly seat with a total of 87,604 votes. The new Chief Minister started his political career as a village sarpanch. In 1989, he was elected as a 'panch' of Bagia village panchayat and the next year he became the sarpanch unopposed.

ALSO READ: Who is Vishnu Deo Sai? Facts about Chhattisgarh's new Chief Minister