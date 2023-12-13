Wednesday, December 13, 2023
     
Chhattisgarh CM swearing-in ceremony LIVE: Vishnu Deo Sai set to take oath as 4th Chief Minister of state

Chhattisgarh oath-taking ceremony Live Updates: As per constitutional norms, Chhattisgarh, which has a 90-member assembly, can have a maximum of 13 ministers, including the CM. The BJP won 54 out of the total 90 assembly seats in the recently held Assembly elections.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Raipur Updated on: December 13, 2023 15:11 IST
Chhattisgarh CM swearing-in, vishnu deo sai
Image Source : PTI BJP leader Vishnu Deo Sai being garlanded by party leaders in Raipur.

Chhattisgarh Oath Ceremony LIVE: BJP leader Vishnu Deo Sai set to take oath as the fourth Chief Minister of the state. In addition, his council of ministers will also be administered oath today in Raipur. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Science College ground in the state's capital. According to sources, more than 50,000 people are expected to attend the function. As per the norm, the Chhattisgarh cabinet can have a maximum of 13 ministers including the Chief Minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Chief JP Nadda and other leaders of the party are expected to be present at the ceremony. Sai, a tribal face and political veteran who served as a Union Minister, emerged as the dark horse of the week-long suspense over the chief ministerial post of Chhattisgarh. Sai's name was announced as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh on December 10 after a key meeting of the BJP's newly-elected 54 MLAs in the state was held in Raipur. He won the Kunkuri Assembly seat with a total of 87,604 votes. The new Chief Minister started his political career as a village sarpanch. In 1989, he was elected as a 'panch' of Bagia village panchayat and the next year he became the sarpanch unopposed.

ALSO READ: Who is Vishnu Deo Sai? Facts about Chhattisgarh's new Chief Minister

Live updates :Chhattisgarh CM swearing-in ceremony

  • Dec 13, 2023 2:26 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma are expected to take oath as dy CMs

    Two Deputy Chief Ministers - Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma are expected to take oath along with Chief Minister. The names of remaining ministers will be announced later, sources said

     

  • Dec 13, 2023 1:44 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Chhattisgarh cabinet can have a maximum of 13 ministers including the CM

    As per the norm, the Chhattisgarh cabinet can have a maximum of 13 ministers including the chief minister.

     

  • Dec 13, 2023 1:03 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Chhattisgarh CM-designate Vishnu Deo Sai's wife Kaushalya Devi says, 'It is both luck and good work'

    Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Chhattisgarh CM-designate Vishnu Deo Sai, his wife Kaushalya Devi says, "We are very excited. There are no words to express the feeling. We are here due to your love and blessings. It is both luck and good work that he did..."

  • Dec 13, 2023 12:37 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    1,000 police personnel deployed for security arrangements

    Speaking about the preparations, an official said around 1,000 police personnel have been deployed for security arrangements. Intensive checks are being conducted at intersections, bus stands, railway stations, airports etc, in Raipur city, he said.

  • Dec 13, 2023 11:56 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

  • Dec 13, 2023 11:52 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Other CMs to also attend the ceremony

    Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, among others, will also be present at the event, as per the state BJP unit.

     

  • Dec 13, 2023 11:51 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Event to be held at Science College ground in Raipur

    Elaborate preparations have been made at the Science College ground in Raipur, where the swearing-in ceremony will be held at 4 pm. More than 50,000 people are expected to attend the function.

     

  • Dec 13, 2023 11:51 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Vishnu Deo Sai to take oath as chief minister of Chhattisgarh today

    BJP MLA Vishnu Deo Sai will take oath as chief minister of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday at an event in Raipur which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, senior BJP leaders and chief ministers of other states.

     

