Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Amit Shah and JP Nadda hold crucial meeting with BJP leadership

Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda during a meeting.

In preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda conducted extensive discussions with the party's top leadership in the state. During the approximately six-hour meeting held at the party's state headquarters, Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, several key issues were addressed. These discussions encompassed candidate selection and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visits to Chhattisgarh.

Among those present at the meeting were BJP General Secretary BL Santosh, State In-Charge Om Mathur, Co-In-Charge Nitin Nabin, State Unit Chief Arun Sao, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Narayan Chandel, and former Chief Minister Raman Singh, among others.

Amit Shah and JP Nadda arrived in Chhattisgarh via a special aircraft from Jaipur, Rajasthan, in the afternoon, proceeding directly to the party's state headquarters, where the meeting commenced at approximately 2 pm.

Last month, the BJP had already announced candidates for 21 out of the 90 seats in the state Assembly, with the polls scheduled to take place at the end of the year. The meeting included discussions about the next list of candidates.

Prime Minister Modi is set to address a rally in Bilaspur on September 30 and in Jagdalpur (Bastar) on October 3, as part of the election campaign. Following the meeting, Shah and Nadda departed for Raipur airport en route to Delhi. In the 2018 polls, the BJP, which had held power in the state since 2003, was defeated by the Congress.

