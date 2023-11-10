Naxalism will end in Chhattisgarh in five years if BJP comes to power, says Amit Shah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Naxalism will be eliminated from the state in five years if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is elected to power in Chhattisgarh, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of the Assembly election in the state.

Lashing out at the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel government, Amit Shah said that while the point where Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon was named as 'Shiv-Shakti' by the Narendra Modi-led government, on the other side, Congress indulged in betting in the name of 'Mahadev'.

Shah appealed to the people to vote for the 'double-engine' government saying Naxalism will be eliminated from the state in five years.

The rule of "corruption" prevailed in Chhattisgarh in the last five years, he said, claiming the Baghel government indulged in several "scams worth thousands of crores of rupees."

"Under the Modi-led government at the Centre, 'Chandrayaan' was sent to the moon and Modi ji named the point as Shivshakti, expressing reverence to Lord Shiva. But the Congress government in Chhattisgarh, they opened a betting app in the name of Mahadev. They should be ashamed as they should have spared at least the name of Mahadev,” Shah said.

People are saying “satte (betting) pe satta (rule), kaun kar raha hai, Bhupesh kakka," he said.

With inputs from PTI

