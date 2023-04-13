Why dealers in India concerned about Apple’s entry into retail space

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO File Photo for Representation only.

Apple's iPhones have been sold in India through Apple resellers and brick-and-mortar stores. However, the country has now reached a new milestone with the launch of Apple's own retail store. Apple is highly enthusiastic and proud of its renowned retail store. Although consumers are excited to experience it for the first time in India, mobile retailers are worried about potential lost sales.

Dealers concerned

Smartphone dealers who have relied on premium sales from Apple iPhones are concerned as customer interest may turn towards the upcoming Apple Retail Store.

ALSO READ: Apple Delhi retail store set to open on April 20: All you need to know

Various Apple dealers have said that the presence of an Apple Store in the vicinity may affect consumer behavior and people may prefer to buy it directly from the store. Dealers fear that customers will benefit from having access to a diverse selection of expert guidance and support, personalised services, and high-quality experience. The dealers are also apprehensive about the pricing and incentives.

Customers are overjoyed

Apple Retail Stores are a one-of-a-kind offering. These stores are visually appealing and are administered directly by Apple. They house the whole Apple product line-up and provide buyers professional help as well.

The first Apple Retail Store in the country is slated to open in April, following a delay caused by the epidemic and other factors. The next Apple India retail store will open in Delhi at Select Citywalk Mall in Saket, and it is likely to open within a few days of the Mumbai outlet.

The new Apple BKC store at Jio World Drive Mall in Mumbai is inspired by the distinctive Kaali Peeli cab art that is exclusive to Bombay, with imaginative, colourful interpretations of the decals mixed. Consumers will be able to discover a wide range of Apple products and services.

Consumer experience is important because Apple items are high-end purchases. The Apple Store’s knowledgeable team will be able to assist consumers. These are the key reasons why consumers will likely choose Apple Retail over resellers such as Invent, iMore, organised retail chains such as Croma, Reliance Retail, or adjacent electronics stores when purchasing an iPhone, iPad, or MacBook.

Latest Business News