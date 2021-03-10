Startup India boost! MSB Docs registers a five-fold growth during pandemic in India

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Some of the big names that took MSB Docs’s services in digital documentation and eSignature solutions include Apollo Hospitals, BITS Pilani, BSES, Practo.

MSB Docs, a recognised startup under the Indian government’s flagship ‘Startup India’ programme, is ushering in a revolution in the space of smart document solutions in India. In the period that followed the outbreak the of Covid-19 pandemic last year, the startup registered five times growth in its revenue and a 400% increase in its client portfolio. The shift propelled the company’s growth to remote working by enterprises from across different sectors such as life sciences, healthcare, education, real estate, etc.

Some of the big names that took MSB Docs’s services in digital documentation and eSignature solutions include Apollo Hospitals, BITS Pilani, BSES, Practo, among others. In addition to these, the smart document solution provider also digitized the complete documentation process to develop the Covid-19 vaccine by a global pharmaceutical giant. While in the pre-pandemic period, the verticals of life sciences, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare made headway towards digital documentation, the trend was seen across other regulated sectors, such as BFSI, real estate, automotive, and education in the post-pandemic period.

Referring to the company’s rapid growth in India, Arjit Bhargava, VP, Global Business Development at MSB Docs, said, “The pandemic has acted as a catalyst in accelerating growth in the sphere of digital documentation. Since most industries shifted to remote working, we were the most preferred option for all the digital documentation needs requiring legally compliant digital and electronic signatures.”

He further said, “With our out-of-the-box features such as document workflows and templates, web forms, text tags, team room, and access control, we have had the fortune of streamlining tedious and cumbersome paper processes inter-and intra-industry.”

MSB Docs has been featured in Gartner Peer Insights among the top 3 eSignature vendors, Gartner Hype Cycle and Gartner Market Guide 2020. Recently, MSB Docs also introduced an Aadhaar-based eSignature for Indian companies wherein one could sign a document merely by entering the Aadhaar number and OTP received on a registered mobile number.

