Image Source : MOTHER DAIRY Mother Dairy launches Ice Cream-Chocolate, calls it Rocket

Milk and dairy products brand Mother Dairy has launched an 'Ice Cream-Chocolate' by the name Rocket. It comes in two flavours, French Vanilla and Belgian Chocolate. Mother Dairy is aiming at teen and pre-teen demographic as the prime customer base.

"Consumers prefer something new and unique, especially when we talk about a segment like Ice-cream," said Sanjay Sharma, Business Head (Dairy products) of Mother Dairy.

"We thought of launching an exciting category of Ice Cream - Chocolates," he said. Adding that the Rocket will available for Rs 20.

The company has also launched a mascot by the Neila.

The ROCKET Ice Cream – Chocolates is the penultimate launch of this season wherein a delectable range of some new offerings were launched which included Sugar-free Dietz Chocolate Cup & Ek Dum Santra in the single-serve pack sizes and Afghan Nutty Delight & Firdaus-e-Phirni in take-home variants. Mother Dairy also plans to launch a new flavour of Chocolate Truffle Ice-cream cake this season.

