World Consumer Rights Day 2023: Consumer rights and responsibilities that every Indian should know

World Consumer Rights Day is celebrated every year on March 15 to increase awareness about the rights and responsibilities of consumers. This day highlights the importance of fair and ethical practices in all marketplaces and encourages businesses and governments of the world to protect and promote consumer rights.

In India, the Consumer Protection Act of 1986 provides basic rights to a consumer. On this day, it's important to learn about the six essential consumer rights that everyone should know.

Right to Education

The right to education for consumers means they should have access to information about the services or products they want to buy. This information will help them make better decisions about what to purchase.

Right to be Heard

This right ensures that consumers have the right to express their opinions and raise their concerns about products or services they've purchased. They can file complaints without worrying about any negative consequences. This right ensures that consumer interests will be heard and considered fairly in relevant forums.

Right to redressal

If a consumer experiences unfair treatment or exploitation, they have the right to seek a resolution to the problem. This right ensures that consumers can take action against any unethical or unfair practices they may face.

Right to Safety

Indian consumers have the right to be protected from any goods or services that could harm them or damage their property. This includes healthcare, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, housing, domestic appliances, travel, and food processing industries. The Consumer Protection Act ensures that consumers are protected under this right.

Right to Choose

Consumers have the freedom to choose from a variety of goods at competitive prices. They can also negotiate the maximum retail price (MRP). The government doesn't set the MRP, which means consumers have the right to choose and negotiate the best possible price for the products they want to buy.

Right to information

Every consumer has the right to be informed about the quantity, quality, purity, potency, standard, and cost of goods before purchasing them. This right is meant to protect consumers from any unfair trade practices that may occur. It's defined in the Consumer Protection Act, 1986.

FAQs

Q1. When did the Consumer Protection Act come into full force in India?

Ans: This act came into effect from July 1, 1987.

Q2. Who can launch a complaint underConsumer Protection Act?

Ans: Any consumer who is betrayed by the trader or denied his/her rights can file a complaint.

