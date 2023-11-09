Women accelerating India's digital transformation as IT player employs more female than male

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK A group of people is working at the office.

The impact of the pandemic on the acceleration of digital transformation is visible. India is at the vanguard of the digital revolution and its financial inclusion journey is an example for other developing countries to look at. As the government continues its work to create a modern digital infrastructure to ensure benefits of the digital revolution reach everyone, it had August this year approved the extension of the Digital India programme with an outlay of Rs 14,903 crore to boost digital initiatives.

The extended Digital India programme is aimed at adding to the work done under the previous version of the scheme.

The digital revolution also brings immense potential to improve social and economic outcomes for women. Several digital technology firms have been at play to contribute in making the government's digital revolution a big success.

The rise in digital infrastructure over past years has enabled women to become socially and economically independent by ensuring their participation in all walks. Recently, Mumbai-based technology solutions provider Varanium Cloud entered into an agreement with SecUR Credentials to provide high-compute BPO operations in non-urban areas by leveraging its multi-use, phy-gital compute infrastructure. It has employed more than 125 people out of which 60 per cent are women.

“We have always strived to create a complete ecosystem for the non-urban populations. A natural extension post education facilities is to provide ample and lucrative employment opportunities," Harshawardhan Sabale, MD, said.

Offering an extensive array of digital solutions including Edtech, Edge Data Centres, Software-as-a-service (SaaS) and more, it has bridged the digital skills gap and provide ample employment opportunities.

The rapid digital adoption has not only increased overall productivity, but also emerged as a powerful tool for advancing gender equality and enabling women to break down barriers.

