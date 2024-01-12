Wipro Q3 profit declines 12 per cent YoY to Rs 2,694 crore, revenue falls over 4 per cent

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Wipro building

Wipro reported a 12 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 2,694 crore for the third quarter of the current financial year. This marks the fourth consecutive quarter in which the company has reported a fall in profits YoY.

The consolidated revenue of the company stood at Rs 22,205 crore, a 4.40 percent YoY decrease. Shares of Wipro ended Friday's trading session at Rs 466, nearly 4 per cent higher than the previous close of Rs 448.20 on the NSE.

The company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 1 an equity share.

“Payment of an interim dividend of Rs 1 per equity share of par value of Rs 2 each to the members of the company as on January 24, 2024, being the record date. The payment of interim dividend will be made on or before February 10, 2024,” it said in an exchange filing.

