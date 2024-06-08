Ramoji Rao, founder of world's largest film production facility, dies at 87: Who was he?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Undated photo of media personality and entrepreneur Ramoji Rao who passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at the age of 88.

Businessman, media baron who founded Eenadu & Ramoji Film City, Ramoji Rao, who was battling heart-related issues, died at a hospital in Telangana's Hyderabad in the wee hours on Saturday. The media personality and Ramoji group chairman Ramoji Rao, who revolutionised the news and entertainment industry, breath his last at the age of 88. Rao, who was admitted to a hospital on June 5 following respiratory problems, passed away at 4.50 am, according to Eenadu sources. The mortal remains were shifted to his residence in the famous Ramoji Film city.

Who was Ramoji Rao?

Born on November 16, 1936, Ramoji Rao was the head of the Ramoji Group which owns the world's largest film production facility Ramoji Film City. He founded Eenadu newspaper, ETV Network of TV channels, film production company Usha Kiran Movies.

Rao was also a recipient of Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour.

Ramoji Group owns several companies including Margadarsi Chit Fund, Eenadu newspaper, ETV Network, Ramadevi Public School, Priya Foods, Kalanjali, Ushakiran Movies and the Ramoji Film City near Hyderabad. He is also the chairman of Dolphin Group of Hotels in Andhra Pradesh.

Awards and Honours for Ramoji Row

Padma Vibhushan (2016)

National Film Awards

National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu (producer) – Nuvve Kavali (2000)

Filmfare Awards

Filmfare Best Film Award (Telugu) – Pratighatana (1985)

Filmfare Special Award - South for outstanding contributions towards Indian cinema (1998)

Filmfare Best Film Award (Telugu) – Nuvve Kavali (2000)

Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award - South (2004)

Nandi Awards

Best Feature Film - Silver - Kanchana Ganga (1984)

Best Feature Film - Gold - Mayuri (1985)

Best Feature Film - Silver - Mouna Poratam (1989)

Best Feature Film - Bronze - Aswini (1991)

Best Childrens Film - Gold - Teja (1992)

Condolences pour in for Ramoji Rao?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the death of Ramoji Rao, describing him as a visionary who revolutionised Indian media.

Rao's rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films, Modi said on X, adding that through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards in innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world.

"Ramoji Rao Garu was extremely passionate about India's development. I am fortunate to have got several opportunities to interact with him and benefit from his wisdom. Condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers during this difficult time.

Om Shanti," he said.

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and several other leaders condoled the death of Ramoji Rao.

Venkaiah Naidu said Ramoji Rao set a new trend in every field he worked.

Ramoji Rao's service to Telugu language and culture will be remembered forever, he added.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy termed Ramoji Rao's death as a "great loss" to the Telugu newspaper and media industry.

The CM, who is in Delhi to attend CWC meeting, directed state Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to conduct Ramoji Rao's funeral with official honours, a CMO release said.

ALSO READ | Media Baron Ramoji Rao, founder of Eenadu & Ramoji Film City, dies at 87