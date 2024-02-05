UP Budget: Rs 100 crore allocated for Mahakumbh 2025, Rs 10 crore for Vedic Research Institute in Ayodhya

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Kumbh Mela 2021

The Uttar Pradesh government's budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 has allocated Rs 100 crore for organising Mahakumbh-2025. Additionally, funds have been provided for various cultural and research initiatives, including the establishment of an International Ramayana and Vedic Research Institute in Ayodhya.

Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented the state budget and highlighted allocations such as Rs 14.68 crore for the Nishad Raj Guha Cultural Centre in Shringverpur, Rs 11.79 crore for a music college in Hariharpur (Azamgarh district), and Rs 10.53 crore for the Maharishi Valmiki Cultural Centre in Chitrakoot.

Furthermore, Rs 10 crore has been proposed for the International Ramayana and Vedic Research Institute in Ayodhya. The budget also emphasised tourism development and beautification efforts in various important tourist places, including Ayodhya, Varanasi, Chitrakoot, Lucknow, Prayagraj, and others.

Under the 'Chief Minister Tourism Development Partnership Scheme,' there is a plan to develop one tourist destination in each assembly constituency of Uttar Pradesh. The budget reflects the government's commitment to preserving and promoting cultural heritage and tourism in the state.

(With PTI inputs)