This bootstrap edtech company eyes Rs 400 crore turnover in 2022

With an aim to bring forth easy access to education for students from all sections of society, a Jaipur-based edtech company plans to play a constructive role in changing the face of the education sector in the country. The Catalyst Group aims to provide education to student aspirants from the top faculties of India, who have over 10 years of teaching and mentoring experience in their area of expertise and in this Edtech industry.

The Catalyst Group, whose 2021 net evaluation of the Catalyst was at Rs 220 crore, is helping students with their preparations for various top-level examinations to give a kick-start to their careers. The company aims to aim to have a turnover or evaluation of about Rs 400 crore in 2022.

Affordable education for all

The firm aims to make education easily accessible for all and therefore provides affordable education to students coming from difficult backgrounds and BPL (Below Poverty Line) families. The guardians of many enrolled students are auto drivers, daily wage workers or laborers, painters etc. The fee charged is 1/10th of what is being asked by other coaching institutes flourishing in the market.

In view of the prevailing pandemic situation, the group had brought out a two core scholarship program in July 2021 wherein they provided 50 to 100 per cent scholarships to students for the courses they wanted to pursue and access for a lifetime. Students, who lost either of their parents to Covid, were eligible to apply for this scholarship while preparing for UPSC, SSC, GATE, IBPS, CA, CS, NEET, IIT, JEE, NEET, CAT, or even school-going students. Depending upon the financial status of a student, the Catalyst Group even offered a 100% scholarship to the student.

The group offers courses for preparation for various examinations which include courses for UPSC (CSE/IAS), UPSC ESE/IES, UPPSC/PCS examinations, Defence services examinations which include preparatory courses for CAPF, NDA, Airforce, and Navy, and CDS for IMA and OTA, Examination for Intelligence Bureau (IB), etc.

