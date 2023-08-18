Markets see volatile trade: Sensex slides below 65k, metal stocks weigh on weak global trend

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Stock Markets

Equity benchmark index Sensex buckled under selling pressure for the second straight session to close below the 65k mark on Friday, as investors offloaded IT, teck and metal stocks amid a bearish global trend. Besides, fresh foreign fund outflows also hit investor sentiments, traders said.

In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 202.36 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 64,948.66. During the day, it fell by 396.3 points or 0.60 per cent to 64,754.72. The NSE Nifty dipped 55.10 points or 0.28 per cent to end at 19,310.15.

Nifty declined

On a weekly basis, the BSE gauge fell 373.99 points or 0.57 per cent, and the Nifty declined 118.15 points or 0.60 per cent. Tata Consultancy Services was the biggest laggard in the Sensex list, falling 2.14 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Power Grid, Wipro, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance.

In contrast, Reliance Industries, Maruti, Nestle, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Tata Motors were among the gainers. In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge declined 0.41 per cent, and smallcap index dipped 0.23 per cent.

Among the indices, IT fell by 1.46 per cent, teck declined by 1.26 per cent, metal (0.88 per cent), realty (0.73 per cent), telecommunication (0.62 per cent) and consumer durables (0.57 per cent). Power, FMCG and utilities were the gainers.

Asian and US markets

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the negative territory. European markets were trading down. The US markets ended lower on Thursday. Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.46 per cent to USD 83.73 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,510.86 crore on Thursday after a day's breather, according to exchange data. The BSE benchmark had declined 388.40 points or 0.59 per cent to settle at 65,151.02 on Thursday. The Nifty slipped 99.75 points or 0.51 per cent to end at 19,365.25.

(With PTI inputs)

