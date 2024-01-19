Stock markets to conduct special live session on January 20; here's why  

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Stock market graph

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have scheduled a special live trading session in the equity F&O (Futures and Options) segment on January 20, 2024.

The primary objective of this special session is to facilitate the transition from the primary trading site to the Disaster Recovery (DR) site. This transition, as outlined in circulars issued by both exchanges, is part of the ongoing efforts to ensure business continuity in the event of unforeseen disruptions or failures at the primary site.

The special live trading session is divided into two segments. The first session is slated to begin at 9:15 am and conclude at 10:00 am, while the second session is scheduled to start at 11:30 am and end at 12:30 pm. During this special session, all futures contracts will operate within a 5 per cent range.

Securities traded in the F&O segment will have upper and lower circuit limits of 5 per cent, including stocks that are part of this segment. However, securities with a regular 2 per cent circuit limit will maintain their 2 per cent limit during this session.

This session includes a pre-open session from 11:15 am to 11:30 am, normal market hours from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, a call auction liquid session from 11:45 am to 12:00 pm, and a closing session from 12:40 pm to 12:50 pm. The trading modification end time is set for 1:00 pm.

The transition to the DR site commenced on January 13, according to circulars issued by the NSE and BSE. Such transitions are crucial to maintaining the smooth functioning of the stock market, ensuring that trading activities can continue seamlessly in the face of unexpected disruptions at the primary site.

