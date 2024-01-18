Thursday, January 18, 2024
     
Sensex falls for third straight session by 314 points, Nifty down 0.51 per cent to 21,462

NTPC, Asian Paints, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, Titan Company, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel, and Nestle India were the top laggards in the Sensex.

Akshit Tyagi Edited By: Akshit Tyagi New Delhi Updated on: January 18, 2024 16:14 IST
BSE building
Image Source : PTI (FILE) BSE building

The BSE Sensex ended Thursday's trading session 313.90 lower at 71,186.86, while the Nifty fell 0.43 per cent and setlled at 21,479.15. HDFC Bank slipped 3 per cent after falling over 8 per cent on Wednesday. Besides, NTPC, Asian Paints, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, Titan Company, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel, and Nestle India were the other top laggards, falling upwards of 1 per cent each.

The recent sharp decline in the markets follows a record-breaking rally, with the BSE benchmark reaching an all-time high of 73,427.59 on Tuesday, and the Nifty hitting its lifetime peak of 22,124.15 on the same day. However, the current market scenario is marked by a significant downturn.

Among the Sensex firms, major laggards include HDFC Bank, NTPC, Asian Paints, Power Grid, Titan, IndusInd Bank, Nestle, and Maruti. HDFC Bank, in particular, experienced a more than 3 per cent decline, extending its significant fall from the previous day, attributed to disappointing earnings in the December quarter. HDFC Bank alone contributed 305 points to the overall market decline.

On the positive side, gainers in the Sensex included Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, and Larsen & Toubro.

In Asian markets, Tokyo settled lower, while Seoul, Shanghai, and Hong Kong ended in positive territory. European markets were trading with a mixed performance, and the US markets closed lower on Wednesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 10,578.13 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

On Wednesday, the BSE benchmark witnessed a substantial plunge of 1,628.01 points, or 2.23 per cent, settling at 71,500.76. Simultaneously, the Nifty dropped by 460.35 points or 2.09 per cent, settling at 21,571.95.

In the global oil market, Brent crude climbed by 0.50 per cent, reaching USD 78.27 per barrel. The overall market dynamics are influenced by various factors, including corporate earnings, foreign fund outflows, and the global economic environment.

(With PTI inputs)

