Sensex surges 333 points as Nifty approaches 19,800, signals positive start for markets

Financial services firm CLSA has released its top stock picks following the upgrade, expressing high confidence in companies such as Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Bajaj Finance, L&T, Axis Bank, ONGC, and Tata Motors.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar New Delhi Updated on: October 11, 2023 9:42 IST
Business stock exchange building

The Sensex, India's benchmark stock index, opened on a positive note, gaining 333 points and reaching a value of 66,412. Simultaneously, the Nifty, another key stock index, neared the 19,800 mark. This positive opening suggested a promising trading day in the Indian stock market.

Several notable gainers led the Sensex, including companies like Dr. Reddy’s, Axis Bank, UPL, LTI Mindtree, and L&T. Conversely, Britannia and Coal India were among the companies that faced declines in their stock value.

As investors await the upcoming earnings season, which is set to kick off with TCS's quarterly results and buyback details, it is expected to shape the market's trajectory. Global equities witnessed a rebound following favorable news on US yields, a rally that some analysts attribute to technical factors. Nevertheless, geopolitical tensions in the Israel-Gaza region continue to draw significant attention.

