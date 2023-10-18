Markets open lower, Sensex down 110 points, Nifty in red at 19,787

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Business stock exchange building

As the trading session commenced on Wednesday, domestic equities embarked on a relatively flat note amid a backdrop of market volatility. The benchmark BSE Sensex index experienced a slight dip, down by 39.71 points or 0.06%, and stood at 66,388.38. Concurrently, the broader NSE Nifty50 index was trading 5.35 points lower, a decline of 0.03%, at 19,816.85.

Broad markets outperform key indices

Today, broader markets demonstrated resilience and outperformed the key indices. The Nifty Smallcap 50 index showed a robust surge of 0.88%. Furthermore, Nifty Smallcap 100 recorded a gain of 0.62%, while Nifty Smallcap 250 saw an increase of 0.43%. The Nifty Microcap 250 index also experienced an upward trend, rising by 0.59%, and the Nifty Midsmallcap 400 surged by 0.30%.

Sectoral performance

In the sectoral landscape, the media index exhibited substantial growth, marking a 0.96% increase. Nifty Metal registered a significant gain of 0.77%, while Nifty Pharma advanced by 0.69%. Moreover, the Nifty Healthcare Index witnessed an upswing of 0.51%. Other notable sectoral performers included Nifty PSU Bank, with a gain of 0.36%, and the auto index, climbing by 0.24%.

Stocks impacting the market

Several stocks exerted downward pressure on the key indices during the morning trading session. These included Bajaj Finance, PowerGrid, Apollo Hospitals, ICICI Bank, LTI Mindtree, HDFC Bank, Tata Consumer, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, L&T, and Asian Paints.

On the flip side, there were notable gainers, such as Cipla, Dr. Reddy's, Hindalco, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, ITC, Divis Lab, HDFC Life, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, JSW Steel, Infosys, Coal India, ONGC, BPCL, and Grasim.

