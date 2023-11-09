Market ends flat with minor cuts as Adani Enterprises, HUL drag

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Business stock exchange building

In a day marked by volatility, the benchmark Sensex faced a decline of 143 points on Thursday, closing at 64,832.20, driven by continuous foreign fund outflows and mixed global market trends. The 30-share BSE Sensex experienced fluctuations throughout the trading session, dropping 0.22%, or 143.41 points. At its lowest point during the day, it fell by 0.31%, or 206.85 points, to 64,768.76. Similarly, the Nifty witnessed a dip of 0.25%, shedding 48.20 points to settle at 19,395.30.

Among the Sensex constituents, major laggards included Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan, and UltraTech Cement. On the flip side, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, and Maruti were among the gainers.

In the broader global context, Asian markets presented mixed closures, with Seoul, Tokyo, and Shanghai settling in positive territory, while Hong Kong ended on a lower note. European markets exhibited mostly positive trends, contrasting with a mixed closure in the US markets on Wednesday.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, commented on the scenario, stating, "Reflecting the mixed global sentiments, the Indian market is mired in a range-bound trend with the Nifty index not able to breach above the key level of 19,500. FIIs selling has moderated but inflows continue to be muted on concerns of an elevated interest rate and a global slowdown."

The previous trading day saw the BSE benchmark advancing 0.05%, gaining 33.21 points to settle at 64,975.61, while the broader Nifty edged up by 0.19%, adding 36.80 points to reach 19,443.50. The market's movements remain influenced by a delicate balance of domestic and international factors, contributing to its current range-bound trajectory.

Sectoral trends

Sectoral trends were mixed, with the real estate and auto indices rising by 1% and the information technology, FMCG, and oil and gas indices down by 0.5%.

