Follow us on Image Source : FILE Business stock exchange building

The Sensex, a key benchmark index of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), witnessed a substantial rise, climbing by 594.91 points to conclude at a closing value of 64,958.69. Simultaneously, the Nifty, which is the NSE's benchmark index, rallied impressively, marking a gain of 181.15 points and reaching a closing figure of 19,411.75. This upward momentum in both indices reflects a positive sentiment in the stock market, potentially driven by favorable economic indicators and investor confidence.

Latest Business News