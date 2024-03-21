Sensex surges 540 points, Nifty crosses 22,000 mark post-Fed decision

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Business stock exchange building.

The Indian stock market witnessed a robust performance on Thursday as both the Sensex and Nifty soared following the US Federal Reserve's decision to maintain interest rates. The S&P BSE Sensex surged by 540 points to settle at 72,641, while the NSE Nifty50 closed above the 22,000-mark at 22,012, marking a gain of 173 points.

Broad market performance

The broader market indices, BSE Midcap and Smallcap, closed 2.3% and 2% higher, respectively, indicating widespread optimism among investors.

Positive sectoral performance

In sectoral performance, all indices ended the day on a positive note. Nifty Realty surged by 3%, Nifty Metal by 2.4%, Nifty PSU Bank by 2.14%, and Nifty Media by 1.8%.

Previous session recap

In the preceding session on Wednesday, the S&P BSE Sensex closed at 72,102, up 90 points, while the NSE Nifty50 ended at 21,839, marking a gain of 22 points.