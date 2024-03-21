Sensex surges 540 points, Nifty crosses 22,000 mark post-Fed decision

Thursday, March 21, 2024
     
On the Sensex, stocks of NTPC, PowerGrid, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, and Tata Motors witnessed significant gains, while Airtel, ICICI Bank, Maruti, and Asian Paints ended in the red.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: March 21, 2024 16:28 IST
BSE
Image Source : FILE Business stock exchange building.

The Indian stock market witnessed a robust performance on Thursday as both the Sensex and Nifty soared following the US Federal Reserve's decision to maintain interest rates. The S&P BSE Sensex surged by 540 points to settle at 72,641, while the NSE Nifty50 closed above the 22,000-mark at 22,012, marking a gain of 173 points.

Broad market performance

The broader market indices, BSE Midcap and Smallcap, closed 2.3% and 2% higher, respectively, indicating widespread optimism among investors.

Positive sectoral performance

In sectoral performance, all indices ended the day on a positive note. Nifty Realty surged by 3%, Nifty Metal by 2.4%, Nifty PSU Bank by 2.14%, and Nifty Media by 1.8%.

Previous session recap

In the preceding session on Wednesday, the S&P BSE Sensex closed at 72,102, up 90 points, while the NSE Nifty50 ended at 21,839, marking a gain of 22 points.

