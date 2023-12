Follow us on Image Source : FILE Business stock exchange building.

In an impressive early trade session, the equity market witnessed a remarkable rally as the benchmark Sensex crossed the historic 70,000 level for the first time. This surge comes on the heels of positive market sentiment following the Reserve Bank's optimistic growth forecast for the current fiscal year and its decision to maintain unchanged policy rates.

The benchmark Sensex and Nifty rebounded strongly, culminating in the attainment of new lifetime highs.

