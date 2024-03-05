Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani offers prayers at Dwarkadhish temple in Gujarat

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani offer prayers at Dwarkadhish temple in Gujarat

Gujarat: Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday offered prayers at the Dwarkadhish temple in Gujarat.

"With the blessing of lord Dwarkadhish, wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika took place. I would like to thank the people of Jamnagar for extending their support. Jamnagar is now on the international platform. Nita (Ambani) and I are very grateful to the people and extend our gratitude," Mukesh Ambani said.

India's top billionaires, including Gautam Adani and Sunil Bharti Mittal, mega stars from film industry such as Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan and cricketing icons from Sachin Tendulkar to MS Dhoni were among those invited for pre-wedding celebrations of Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant.

Ahead of the wedding ceremony in July, guests from around the world were invited to three-day pre-wedding festivities held between March 1-3, at Gujarat's Jamnagar, which houses Ambani's mega oil refineries.

The guest list included international business leaders like Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Adnoc CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, and EL Rothschild chair Lynn Forester de Rothschild.

Indian business magnates who were invited included Gautam Adani and family, Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran , Aditya Birla Group Chairperson Kumar Mangalam Birla, and his family, Godrej family, Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani, RPSG Group head Sanjiv Goenka, Wipro's Rishad Premji, banker Uday Kotak, vaccine maker Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla, Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal, Hero's Pawan Munjal, Roshni Nadar of HCL, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala and Sun Pharma's Dilip Sanghi.

Top cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar and family, MS Dhoni and family, Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul, Hardik and Krunal Pandya and Ishan Kishan too were also invited.

Bollywood was represented by mega stars Amitabh Bachchan and family, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan and family, Amir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Saif Ali Khan and family, Chunky Pandey, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.

Chartered flights were arranged to ferry guests from Delhi and Mumbai to Jamnagar and back. Hollywood pop-icon Rihanna, along with Diljit Dosanjh and others, enthralled the guests with their performances.

