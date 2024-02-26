Reliance Foundation announces 'Vantara' focused on rescue, care of threatened animals in India, abroad

Follow us on Image Source : RELIANCE FOUNDATION Reliance Foundation announces Vantara for animals

Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation on Monday (February 26) announced the launch of a Vantara programme, focusing on the rescue, treatment, care and rehabilitation of injured, abused and threatened animals, both in India and abroad. Spread over 3000 acres within the Green Belt of Reliance’s Jamnagar Refinery Complex in Gujarat, Vantara aims to be one of the leading contributors to conservation efforts globally.

Vantara has converted a 3000-acre space into a jungle-like environment that mimics the natural, enriching, lush and verdant habitat for the rescued species to thrive in.

The initiative has been conceptualised under Director on the boards of RIL and Reliance Foundation Anant Ambani, who is also spearheading Reliance’s renewable energy business in Jamnagar.

“Vantara is focused on creating best-in-class animal conservation and care practices including state-of-the-art healthcare, hospitals, research and academic centres. Within its programmes, Vantara also focuses on integrating advanced research and collaboration with reputed international universities and organisations such as the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF),” the company said in a statement.

It said that the programme has rescued over 200 elephants, and thousands of other animals, reptiles and birds from unsafe situations over the last few years. It has also taken initiatives in species including rhino, leopard and crocodile rehabilitation.

Vantara’s foreign missions

Vantara has also taken part in foreign rescue missions in countries like Mexico, Venezuela etc.

“It recently brought in several big animals answering a call from Central American zoo authorities. All such rescue and rehabilitation missions are undertaken under strict legal and regulatory frameworks in India and internationally,” the company said.

What did Anant Ambani say on Vantara?

Speaking at the occasion, Anant Ambani said, “We are focused on protecting critically endangered species native to India. We also want to restore vital habitats and address urgent threats to species and establish Vantara as a leading-edge conservation programme”.

He said that some of India’s and the world’s top zoological and medical experts have joined the mission.

“Vantara aims to partner with the Zoo Authority of India and other relevant government organisations in improving all the 150-plus zoos in India in terms of training, capacity building and animal care infrastructure. We hope Vantara becomes a beacon of hope globally and can showcase how a forward-thinking institution can help the global biodiversity conservation initiatives,” he said.

Explaining the philosophy that inspired him to establish Vantara, Ambani said, “Vantara is a combination of the age-old ethical value of compassion with the excellence of modern scientific and technological professionalism. I see Jeev Seva (animal care) as a seva towards the almighty as well as humanity.”

Vantara has a centre for elephants and facilities for several other large and small species including lions and tigers, crocodiles, leopards, etc.

