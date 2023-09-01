RBI says 93% of Rs 2,000 notes back with banks

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday informed that about 93 per cent of Rs 2,000 currency notes have been returned to the banks.
The bank further informed that now only Rs 0.24 lakh crore of such notes are left with public.
More to follow...
