Quaker's heartfelt long-format Ad film strikes a chord

Quaker, one of India’s leading players in the oats segment, stands for nutrition. The brand, through its ‘Bowl of Growth’ initiative addresses the cause of child malnutrition through 3 key pillars — providing nutrition to children aged 3 to 5 years, educating parents/caregivers and spreading awareness in the community. This special nutrition-focused program was launched in pre-identified blocks of rural areas in Pune, Maharashtra to address the issue of malnutrition.

To strengthen the pillar on community awareness further, the brand launched its first long-format ad film ‘Dohale Jevan Poshanchi Vaati’. The emotionally evocative narrative not only supplements the nutritional needs required to address child nutrition but also weaves in elements of ethnicity and culture to forge a profound connection with the audience.

In her remarks on the launch, Sravani Babu, Associate Director, and Category Lead - Quaker, PepsiCo India, said, “Quaker’s endeavour to fight against malnutrition started last year when we launched Quaker Bowl of Growth Program in Pune. We have embedded cultural elements from the very start, whether in the form of panjiri, the food served at anganwadis to the children or driving awareness through an age-old ritual, to echo with the community. This film is yet another leg of spreading awareness delving into the importance of nutrition through the lens of a child concerned about his yet-to-be born sibling's wellbeing.”

Vikram Pandey (Spiky), National Creative Director, Leo Burnett India underscored, "Quaker is one of those few brands that don’t just talk about brand purpose, but also walk the talk. Quaker Bowl of Growth is a fantastic program and needed a heart-warming story to capture its importance. We found that in the cultural ritual of ‘Dohale Jevan’, our film depicts the importance of nutrition, through the eyes of a child who is struggling with it himself and is worried for his yet-to-be-born sibling.”

Central to the film’s narrative is the tradition of Dohale Jevan, a revered Marathi baby shower held during the seventh-ninth month of pregnancy. Through this cultural nuance, the film poignantly highlights the significance of nutrition in a child's life, underscoring Quaker's commitment to ‘Poshan right, toh future bright’ (future is bright, when nutrition is right). It nudges the community to consider nutrition as an important aspect of a child’s growth.

Quaker, in collaboration with PepsiCo Foundation, and in partnership with NGO MAMTA HIMC, addresses the needs of children in the state of Maharashtra through nutrition, education and awareness.

As part of the ‘Positive Choices’ pillar under PepsiCo Positive (pep+) - a strategic end-to-end transformation towards sustainability – PepsiCo is committed to increase nutritious food access for 50 million people by 2030.

More about Bowl of Growth:

The interventions under the Bowl of Growth program are designed with focus on three key pillars - Nutrition, Awareness, and Education. Nutrition needs are addressed through 'Panjiri', a locally inspired recipe for mildly malnourished children. It is crafted with Quaker Multigrain & Millet, specially designed to be enriched with 18 essential vitamins and minerals, ensuring it is both nutritious and tasty. Awareness is enhanced through specially curated thematic engagement sessions for children and their parents/caregivers. Education is advanced through structured workshops, which are conducted daily, exerting a positive influence on the quality of life for both children and their caregivers. Complementing these efforts, Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) materials in the form of – posters, leaflets, flipbooks, and an illustrated comic book have also been introduced.

About Quaker:

Quaker Oats was launched in India in 2006. The brand Quaker is more than 145 years old and is a world leader in the oatmeal segment. Quaker Oats is a 100% wholegrain and natural source of carbohydrates and dietary fibre. It has unique soluble fibre called βeta Glucan, which is scientifically proven to help reduce cholesterol (cholesterol is a risk factor for heart diseases). In India, Quaker Oats is also available in variants such as Quaker Plain Oats, Quaker Oats Multigrain, Quaker Instant Oats and Quaker Oats Muesli.

About PepsiCo:

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.