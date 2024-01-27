Ola plans to deploy 10,000 two-wheeler EVs in two months, scale up services across India by December

Ola Mobility is planning to deploy 10,000 electric two-wheelers across three cities in the next two months and gradually scale up its service across the country by the end of year.

This follows the successful pilot project of the e-bike service launched in Bangalore in September 2023. Ola aims to have the largest EV 2W (electric vehicle two-wheeler) fleet in the country with this deployment. The company plans to scale up its e-bike services nationwide by the end of the year.

"In line with the company's vision and growth strategy of serving 1 billion Indians and nationwide penetration with electrification, Ola plans to deploy 10,000 e-vehicles over the next 2 months across these (Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bangalore) cities," the company said in a statement.

Ola's e-bike service will be priced starting at Rs 25 for 5 kilometres, Rs 50 for 10 kilometres, and Rs 75 for 15 kilometres. The company said that the offering is the most affordable, sustainable, and convenient solution for commuting within cities.

Hemant Bakshi, CEO of Ola Mobility, highlighted that electrification is a significant factor in making mobility more affordable. The success of the e-bike taxi pilot in Bangalore demonstrated the service's sustainable value proposition for consumers (lower prices), drivers (higher earnings), and Ola (new category and revenues). Now, Ola aims to deploy e-bikes on a larger scale in Bangalore, Delhi, and Hyderabad.

Ola has already achieved over 1.75 million rides, and it has set up 200 charging stations in Bangalore to support its growing e-bike fleet. The company's growth strategy encompasses various sectors, including ride-hailing, financial services, logistics, and e-commerce.

(With PTI inputs)

