After bonus shares issuance in January this year, LIC-backed FMCG giant Integra Essentia has reported strong quarterly numbers in the fourth quarter (Q4) that ended on March 31, 2024.

According to an exchange filing, it reported a jump of more than 250 per cent YoY in the net profit in the quarter. The same stood at Rs Rs 5.91 crore as against Rs 1.69 crore reported in the corresponding quarter a year ago.