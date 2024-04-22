Multibagger smallcap stock: Speciality chemicals manufacturer sets up subsidiary overseas

Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS Stocks showing on the monitor.

The prominent player in recycling, is venturing into the UAE market with the establishment of a subsidiary company. The new entity, named Vikash Life Care Investment Management, aims to engage in commercial investments.

The company announced through an exchange filing that it has received approval from the Government of Dubai for the formation of the subsidiary. In a regulatory filing, it stated, “Department of Economic and Tourism, Dubai UAE (the DET), Government of Dubai, has approved incorporation of wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in the name of “VIKASH LIFE CARE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.L.C” and issued a certificate of incorporation for the same.”