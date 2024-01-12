Mukesh Ambani re-enters USD 100 billion club amid surge in RIL stock  

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani has re-entered the exclusive USD 100 billion club following a significant surge in the shares of the company. The business personality has climbed to the 12th position on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as his wealth surged by over USD 2.76 billion in a single day. This places him ahead of billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, making Ambani Asia’s richest person once again.

The robust rally in Reliance shares over the past few trading sessions has contributed to a USD 5.47 billion increase in Mukesh Ambani’s net worth since the beginning of the calendar year.

Reliance Industries Limited witnessed an almost 3 per cent rise in its shares during the last five trading sessions, pushing the total market capitalization of RIL to Rs 18.40 lakh crore. The stock has experienced a 12 per cent increase in the past month.

The recently demerged non-banking financial company (NBFC), Jio Financial Services (JFSL), played a role in Mukesh Ambani's recent wealth surge. JFSL observed a gain of over 4.6 per cent, closing at Rs 251.50 on Thursday, with a market capitalization close to Rs 1.6 lakh crore on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Elon Musk of Tesla maintains the top position with a wealth of USD 212 billion, despite a USD 17 billion decrease since the beginning of 2024. He is followed by Jeff Bezos of Amazon with USD 180 billion and Bernard Arnault, the French business magnate, with USD 164 billion. Among Indians, Gautam Adani ranks 14th with a total wealth of USD 96.2 billion.

READ MORE: Reliance Jio plans 'Bharat GPT' AI model for India: Everything you need to know

READ MORE: Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit: Mukesh Ambani applauds Narendra Modi as India's most successful PM