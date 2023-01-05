Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella meets PM Modi, lauds India's digital transformation & inclusive economic growth

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@SATYANADELLA Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella meets PM Modi in New Delhi

Nadella-PM Modi meeting: Microsoft Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satya Nadella, on Thursday, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said it was inspiring to see India's emphasis on digital transformation-led sustainable and inclusive economic growth. He also hailed PM Modi for an insightful meeting.

"Thank you Narendra Modi for an insightful meeting. It's inspiring to see the government's deep focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth led by digital transformation and we're looking forward to helping India realize the Digital India vision and be a light for the world," Nadella wrote on Twitter following the meeting.

Notably, the Microsoft chief is on an India trip and his trip includes Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru. Earlier on Wednesday, he also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed several issues pertaining to governance and security in the digital arena.

Nadella emphasises on cloud-based services

Nadella also addressed the "Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit" in Mumbai on January 3 -- the first day of his visit. At the Summit, he highlighted cloud-based services, which are energy efficient in nature, are a "game changer" and adoption of such technologies is going to rise going ahead.

"Cloud-native applications (which is in the native-to-intermediate stage) have yet not begun...by 2025 you are going to have most of the application anybody builds really at that efficient frontier of cloud net," Nadella said.

Microsoft CEO bats for digitalization in every firm

He also emphasised the importance of digitalization in every firm as well as the ways in which the Microsoft Cloud can promote creativity, advance the general economy, and hasten the expansion of Indian companies.

"When you move to the cloud, for example, it's 70-80 per cent more energy efficient. If you want to be more energy efficient on any workload, the first thing to do is to move to the cloud," the Microsoft CEO remarked.

Cloud-based services to scale up India's digital transformation

India's digital transformation is expected to be scaled by cloud-based services, and Microsoft is innovating across the board to support the ecosystem of developers, startups, and businesses in every sector in the nation.

"You also hedge against demand cycles by moving to the cloud you are consuming when you need it," Nadella added.

The Microsoft chief also highlighted how organizations big and small, across India are transforming with the power of Microsoft's tech stack and solutions. It is worth mentioning here that Microsoft has operated in India for more than 32 years now.

