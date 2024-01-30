Meesho delists two lakh products following quality checks, to reduce low-rated items' visibility

Follow us on Image Source : MEESHO Meesho

Meesho, a Softbank-backed e-commerce platform, said on Tuesday that it has delisted almost 2 lakh products from its platform in the last quarter following quality checks.

"Post-evaluation, Meesho delisted nearly 2 lakh products in the last quarter alone. Meesho has further invested in the power of artificial intelligence to fortify quality checks while continuously working to improve key word databases and detection capabilities on the platform," the company said.

The company plans to reduce the visibility of low-rated items by 20 per cent within six months. Meesho conducted quality evaluations through a comprehensive analysis of customer reviews, ratings, and feedback.

The platform focuses primarily on small sellers offering unbranded products. Over the past year, Meesho has seen a 35 per cent increase in ratings for delivered products, and items consistently rated below 3 out of 5 are removed from the feed.

"Over the past year, Meesho has seen a 35 per cent increase in the ratings received for delivered products. Products consistently rated below 3 (out of 5) are removed from the feed. In the past six months, there has been a 15 per cent decrease in the visibility of lower-rated products. Our goal is to further reduce it by 20 per cent within the next 6 months, ensuring ongoing enhancements in product quality and customer satisfaction," the statement said.

The company aims to further decrease the visibility of lower-rated products by 20 per cent in the next six months. Meesho delisted nearly 42 lakh counterfeit and infringing product listings in August 2023 through its 'Trust Assurance Report.'

"By continuously investing in technology and enhancing quality checks, we have taken a significant step towards elevating the overall quality and customer experience on our platform. The project has yielded impressive results, with nearly 2 lakh products that don't meet the platform's quality standards deactivated in the past three months," Meesho CXO for business, Megha Agarwal, said.

He added that the company is consistently strengthening quality checks, enabling it to combat fraudulent practices and foster trust with its customers.

(With PTI inputs)

READ MORE: Sensex declines over 600 points to 71,181, Nifty falls below 21,600

READ MORE: BLS E-Services IPO fully subscribed within an hour of issue opening for subscription