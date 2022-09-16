Friday, September 16, 2022
     
  4. Market updates: Sensex crashes 1000 points in Friday bloodbath

Market updates: Sensex crashes 1000 points in Friday bloodbath

Earlier this week, rating agency Fitch reduced India's projected gross domestic product growth for the current fiscal year from 7.8% to 7% due to a slowdown brought on by increased inflation, global economic stress, and tighter RBI monetary policy.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk Mumbai Published on: September 16, 2022 14:26 IST
Pedestrians walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)
Image Source : PTI Pedestrians walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai.

Today's afternoon trade saw a significant decline in Indian stock markets, with the Sensex losing over 1,000 points and the Nifty trading below 17,600. The unease on Dalal Street was attributed by analysts to a lack of strong global cues and worries about the Fed tightening policy in response to predictions of a worldwide recession. Earlier this week, rating agency Fitch reduced India's projected gross domestic product growth for the current fiscal year from 7.8% to 7% due to a slowdown brought on by increased inflation, global economic stress, and tighter RBI monetary policy.

