Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 91.5 | CHECK revised rates in your city

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Prices of commercial cylinder slashed by Rs 91.5.

Highlights Oil marketing companies have reduced the price of per unit commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 91.50

A 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,885, instead of Rs 1,976 in Delhi from today

Prices of domestic cylinders will, however, continue to remain steady

LPG price update : Oil marketing companies have reduced the price of per unit commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 91.50 with immediate effect. With this latest revision in prices, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,885, instead of Rs 1,976 in Delhi.

On August 1 too, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were reduced by Rs 36. Prior to that, on July 6, rates for the 19-kilogram commercial cylinder were cut by Rs 8.5 per unit.

Prices of domestic cylinders will, however, continue to remain steady.On July 6, prices of domestic liquid petroleum gas cylinders weighing 14.2 kgs were raised by Rs 50 per unit.

Previously, the prices for domestic cylinders were revised on May 19, 2022.

In the national capital Delhi, it currently sells at Rs 1,053 per unit. Besides, in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, it sells at Rs 1,079, Rs 1,052.5, and Rs 1,068.5, respectively.

Rates differ from state to state depending on the local VAT.

ALSO READ: Hyderabad: Two injured in gas cylinder explosion at restaurant

ALSO READ: Fire breaks out at Mumbai slum after cylinder blast, none injured

Latest Business News