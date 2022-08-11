Hyderabad: Two injured in gas cylinder explosion at restaurant

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Around 2 were injured in gas cylinder explosion at a restaurant in Hyderabad on August 10.

Hyderabad news : As many as two people were injured after two cooking gas cylinders exploded at a restaurant in Hyderabad, said police on Wednesday (August 10).

Srinivas, Circle Inspector (CI) of Asif Nagar Police Station said that two cylinders accidentally exploded at around 2:00 pm in the afternoon at King's restaurant in Miraj x road at Mehdipatnam intersection.

The police said that incident happened due to a technical problem.

"So upon receiving a call we went to the spot and rescued the people. The fire personnel reached the spot and extinguished the fire. Two people got minor injuries and they have been shifted to hospital," said Srinivas.

He further said that owner of the restaurant was arrested and sent to Judicial remand. A case has been registered under an explosive substance act.

(With ANI inputs)

