Last date for exchanging Rs 2,000 notes is September 30, know options after the deadline

The last date to deposit Rs 2,000 notes in banks or exchange them with other notes is September 30. So only last two days - today and tomorrow left to exchange notes. It is noteworthy that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced on May 19 that Rs 2,000 notes would be taken out of circulation. After that, 4 months time was given to exchange the notes or deposit them in the bank. According to RBI, Rs 2,000 notes worth about Rs 24,000 crore have still not arrived in the bank. In such a situation, the big question is what will happen if you have Rs 2000 notes and you are not able to exchange them till 30th September?

Rs 2000 notes will remain legal tender even after September 30, but they will not be accepted for transactions. In such a situation, the remaining notes can be exchanged only with RBI. Currently, till September 30, individuals also have the option to exchange Rs 2,000 notes at 19 regional offices (ROs) of RBI or any nearest bank branch. However, there are still two days left. In such a situation, many are hoping that RBI can extend the deadline or provide some more relief.

Step-by-step process to deposit Rs 2,000 notes

1) Visit your nearest bank

2) Fill out the 'Request Slip' for Exchange/Deposit

3) Fill in the name of the depositor in capital letters.

4) Then fill in your Unique Identification Number like Aadhaar Card, Driving License, Voter ID Card, Passport, NREGA Card and Population Register)

5) Fill in the details of Rs 2000 note.

Till September 1, the Reserve Bank said that as much as 93 per cent of Rs 2000 currency notes that were in circulation on May 19 — the day when the currency was withdrawn from circulation — have been returned to banks. According to the data received from the banks, the total value of Rs 2000 banknotes received back from circulation is Rs 3.32 lakh crore up to August 31, 2023, it said in a statement.

