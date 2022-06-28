Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL) KuCoin launches new awareness programme for crypto investors

The crypto market has seen several ups and downs over the years. Downturns and market crashes have deterred many investors, prompting massive sell-off and thus causing steep losses. Therefore, it becomes important to gather sound knowledge of the market to avoid losses.

KuCoin, a global cryptocurrency platform, has launched an educational awareness initiative (#ThinkBeforeYouInvest) to provide investors insight into the market.

KuCoin in a statement said that the new awareness programme has been launched keeping in mind the needs of the new crypto investors entering the market daily as the market is considered a highly lucrative one by many newbies. The new programme will help them understand the market before making investments in digital assets.

Cryptocurrencies are highly volatile which makes them very risky. KuCoin said that educating investors to help them understand the market can mitigate the risk. Therefore, it is important to empower them with the right information.

Under the #ThinkBeforeYouInvest programme, KuCoin aims to help drive safe crypto trading practices for all kinds of investors who see value in investing in digital assets and ensure that they do their own research before investing.

"One of the biggest problems crypto investors face is a lack of adequate knowledge to make their decisions. Our educational series will make you aware of how to navigate the crypto market through times of high volatility, uncertainty, and potential downturns," the statement said.

The lack of proper knowledge and no regulators in place make the crypto market prone to scams. Experts have often cautioned people against trading in digital assets in the absence of regulators.

In India, cryptocurrency is not a regulated security and the government is in the process of framing a law around keeping in mind investor protection.

