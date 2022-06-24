CoinDCX halts cryptocurrency withdrawals, CEO says 'crypto winter is here'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @COINDCX Cryptocurrency in India is not a regulated security and the government is in the process of framing a law around keeping in mind investor protection.

Cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX has paused the crypto withdrawal facility from the platform, stoking fears among Indian investors who are already facing the heat due to the precipitous decline in the valuation of digital assets in the last few months.

CoinDCX in a statement assured the investors that "there is nothing to worry about" and that the "funds are completely safe with us".

"We are backed by global investors who trust in our vision and belief. We continue to expand our workforce to build the next generation of crypto in India with DCX ventures, investment and trading platforms in a compliant and secure manner," CoinDCX co-founder and CEO Sumit Gupta said in a statement.

“The crypto market is going through a difficult time. Crypto winter is here. Projects people had immense faith in have started to look shaky. Times are tough, there is no denying that. But as J. Kennedy said, 'when the going gets tough, the tough get going.' As investors and traders, I assure you that there is nothing to worry about. Your funds are completely safe with us. CoinDCX continues to operate as usual. The crypto winter won't deter us from our vision and belief. We will keep building in India, for India to make India a key player in the crypto ecosystem," he said.

The company is backed by global investors who trust in our vision, Gupta noted, adding that “we have sailed through tougher times and come out strong."

Gupta added that he and Neeraj Khandelwal (co-founder) are extremely bullish and that "we will get through this too".

The development comes amid a spate of crypto meltdowns that have erased tens of billions of dollars of investors' assets. Recently, several institutions including Celsius Network halted crypto withdrawals and transfer of digital assets, triggering calls for bringing regulations to safeguard investors' money.

The crypto asset class, considered to be highly risky, has emerged as an option for investors who are exploring new investment opportunities that can provide good returns in a short span of time. According to an estimate, the crypto market in India is worth more than USD 2 trillion.

Cryptocurrency in India is not a regulated security and the government is in the process of framing a law around keeping in mind investor protection.

Cryptocurrencies are digital or virtual currencies in which encryption techniques are used to regulate the generation of their units and verify the transfer of funds, operating independently of a central bank.

