Jaguar Land Rover Q3 wholesales surge 27% to 1.01 lakh units 

Follow us on Image Source : TATA MOTORS Image Credit: Tata Motors

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover posted a 27 per cent increase in total wholesales, reaching 1.01 lakh units in the third quarter concluding on December 31, 2023, compared to the same period last year.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) marked the highest wholesales achieved in 11 quarters during this period, as mentioned in a statement by JLR shared on the BSE platform by Tata Motors.

The year-to-date wholesales for FY24 reached 2.91 lakh units, reflecting a 28 per cent year-on-year increase, according to the statement.

The order book still displays robust demand for JLR products, with 1.48 lakh client orders at the close of the third quarter. Notably, this number has decreased from 1.68 lakh at the end of the second quarter. The decrease is attributed to increased order fulfilment for clients, leading to enhanced waiting times for vehicle delivery, JLR stated.

There is a consistent demand surge for Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Defender models, collectively representing 76 per cent of the order book, the statement further highlighted.

(With PTI inputs)