IRB Infra's January toll collection rises 36 per cent to Rs 374 crore; Q3 result on Friday

IRB Infrastructure Developers, a leading highway infrastructure player, has released its January month toll collection data. The Mumbai headquartered company reported a rise of 36 per cent in overall toll collection YoY, according to an exchange filing. The collection in January stood at Rs 374.81 crores as against Rs 276.44 crores in the same month last year.

Virendra D Mhaiskar, chairman and MD, IRB Infra, said that the company has reported consistent robust growth in toll collection across all projects.

"This reflects economic stability that India has achieved in the post pandemic era and these corridors are playing vital role in it," he said.

IRB Infra is the largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer in the country. Earlier this week, the company's board had fixed the record for the sub-division of the equity shares. The company has announced to split its shares in 1:10 ratio. It means that one share having face value of Rs 10 will be subdivided into 10 share of Re 1 each.

According to an exchange filing, the record date for the split is February 22.

The rationale behind the split is to enhance the liquidity in the market, to widen the shareholder base and make the shares more affordable to small investors.

Meanwhile, IRF Infra is slated to declared its December quarter earnings on Friday, February 10.

