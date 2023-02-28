IRB Infra NHAI's nod for Samakhiyali-Santalpur highway project in Gujarat

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO File photo for representation

Construction engineering company IRB Infrastructure has obtained the Letter of Award (LoA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the upgradation of a 6-lane from Samakhiyali to Santalpur highway in Gujarat. According to a filing by the company, the project length is 90.90 km and would cost around Rs 2,132 crore.

The upgradation of the highway will be done on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) mode, the company said. Under the BOT mode, a private company plays an active role as it develops the infrastructure, operates it and maintains it for a specified number of years.

The concession period for the project would be 20 years from the appointed date including 2 years of the construction period.

With the latest order, the company’s order book stands revised to approx Rs 20,892 crore. This includes a construction order book of Rs 9,714 crore.

Meanwhile, shares of IRB Infra traded in the green, quoting Rs 30 apiece on NSE.

The Mumbai headquartered company recently split its equity shares bearing a face value of Rs 10 each in the ratio of 10:1.

